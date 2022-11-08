6 simple and easy gardening secrets every gardener should know

You know what they say: If you want something done right, do it yourself.

Well, that's how we feel about gardening. It can be a lot of work—and sometimes a lot of expense—to get your garden to bloom. But if you're committed to growing your own food, then it's worth it.

Whether you're just starting out or have been gardening for years, here are 6 secrets we feel like every gardener needs to know.



