America’s Awakening: Corruption, Justice, and the Fight to Take Back Our Nation





Kristy Allen tackles the deep-seated corruption infiltrating American institutions—from pandemic relief fraud and election interference to political kickbacks and systemic betrayal. Citing whistleblowers, investigative reports, and historical warnings from figures like Abraham Lincoln, she argues that America’s greatest threats come from within.





She examines explosive allegations against U.S. politicians, the weaponization of justice, and the growing public demand for accountability. As tensions rise and anxiety mounts, Allen calls for a return to constitutional principles, transparent governance, and real justice.





