America’s Awakening: Corruption, Justice, and the Fight to Take Back Our Nation
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
104 followers
1
40 views • 3 days ago

America’s Awakening: Corruption, Justice, and the Fight to Take Back Our Nation


Kristy Allen tackles the deep-seated corruption infiltrating American institutions—from pandemic relief fraud and election interference to political kickbacks and systemic betrayal. Citing whistleblowers, investigative reports, and historical warnings from figures like Abraham Lincoln, she argues that America’s greatest threats come from within.


She examines explosive allegations against U.S. politicians, the weaponization of justice, and the growing public demand for accountability. As tensions rise and anxiety mounts, Allen calls for a return to constitutional principles, transparent governance, and real justice.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
election interferenceconstitutional principleswhistleblowerskristy allenpandemic fraudtransparent governancepublic accountabilitydeep corruptionpolitical kickbackssystemic betrayalabraham lincoln warningweaponized justice
