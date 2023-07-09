Catuaba Bark 🇧🇷 This Natural Nutraceutical Nootropic from Brazil is DOPE!

This traditional medicinal Nutraceutical, also known as Trichilia Catigua, is native to the rainforests of northern Brazil, where it has been used since time immemorial as a natural herbal libido enhancer. It's pronounced properly with a bit of South American flourish, Cat-ooh-ahh-bah. It's a full-spectrum Dopaminergic Nootropic that's especially enhancing when stacked with the cofactor Muira Puama.





2:17 History

6:22 Libido Enhancer

10:50 Dopaminergic Nootropic

14:00 Antidepressant

16:15 Anti-Inflammatory Pain Killer

17:09 Broad Spectrum Anti-Infection Agent

19:40 Vs Fatigue

21:45 Anti-Cancer

22:04 Gut Healing

22:30 Neuroprotective

23:30 Mechanisms of Action

25:25 Skin Hack

25:55 Heart Health

26:40 Experiential

29:50 Vs Diabetes

30:20 Purity Concerns

33:02 Sources

36:48 Usage and Dosage

38:38 Side Effects

39:02 Risk Grade: B+

40:25 Vs Addiction

42:48 Conclusion





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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