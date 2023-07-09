Catuaba Bark 🇧🇷 This Natural Nutraceutical Nootropic from Brazil is DOPE!

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This traditional medicinal Nutraceutical, also known as Trichilia Catigua, is native to the rainforests of northern Brazil, where it has been used since time immemorial as a natural herbal libido enhancer. It's pronounced properly with a bit of South American flourish, Cat-ooh-ahh-bah. It's a full-spectrum Dopaminergic Nootropic that's especially enhancing when stacked with the cofactor Muira Puama.
2:17 History
6:22 Libido Enhancer
10:50 Dopaminergic Nootropic
14:00 Antidepressant
16:15 Anti-Inflammatory Pain Killer
17:09 Broad Spectrum Anti-Infection Agent
19:40 Vs Fatigue
21:45 Anti-Cancer
22:04 Gut Healing
22:30 Neuroprotective
23:30 Mechanisms of Action
25:25 Skin Hack
25:55 Heart Health
26:40 Experiential
29:50 Vs Diabetes
30:20 Purity Concerns
33:02 Sources
36:48 Usage and Dosage
38:38 Side Effects
39:02 Risk Grade: B+
40:25 Vs Addiction
42:48 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Catuaba: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Catuaba-Meta-Analysis
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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