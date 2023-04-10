Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why So Political?
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday |

The world is so politicized right now Warriors Of Light, that you can't even sneeze and not potentially have a spirited debate on whether the sneeze was Liberal or Conservative. With the planet in such a divisive vibe, where does the church fit in and does the good news extend to the political arena? We may not be able to provide all of the answers, but we can certainly show you where to turn to find out.

Rock on!


Video credits:

Should Christian's be Involved in Politics? | What Is Jesus' Take On Politics?

From:

Calvary Chapel Tucson with Robert Furrow

https://www.youtube.com/@RobertFurrow


I Shout

by Whitecross.

Keywords
politicsgodfamilylovechristjesuslifevalueschristian rockwhitecross

