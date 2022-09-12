MUST WATCH !! The LOGIC of The WORD Is NOW IMPECCABLE !! RESOLVED What Next?? The KING Is COMING !!

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/50ENKjljC9s
Quotation from original video description...."The Logic Now Is Perfect...The Whole Thing Is Perfect....The Lord Is PERFECT..... My Mind is Mush In a Perfect Way LOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I LOVE JESUS and HE LOVES ALL OF US THE SAME"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/