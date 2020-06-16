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John Kitson 5G awareness censored
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72 views • June 16, 2020
Link to John Kitson Facebook page.
please feel free to report post of misinformation fake news and fraud.
https://www.facebook.com/john.kitson.5
Link to John Kitson YouTube channel #5Gawareness
please feel free to report post of misinformation fake news and fraud.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2fQQ9e0fniZ4P2FL6rOZoQ
#JohnKitson of 5G awarness is finally being censored on Facebook and YouTube.
John Kitson uses social media as a platform to brainwash gullible people with vulnerable minds with fear mongering about #EMF and 5G and then offeres products at extortionate prices which he claims protect from 5G and corona virus.
This conman fearmongering fraudster needs shutting down!!
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Fair use refers to the right to reproduce, use and share copyrighted works of cultural production without direct permission from or payment to the original copyright holders. It is a designation that is assigned to projects that use copyrighted materials for purposes that include research, criticism, news reporting and teaching. When a project is protected under fair use provisions, the producers of that project are not subject to sanctions related to copyright infringement. The maintenance of fair use protections is central to many non-profit and education projects, especially those that operate in digital and online spaces. This website may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this website as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, the Critical Media Project, therefore, creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works. For these reasons, we believe that the website is clearly covered under current fair use copyright laws. We do not support any actions in which the materials on this site are used for purposes that extend beyond fair use. For additional information on copyright law and fair use, please visit http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html.
please feel free to report post of misinformation fake news and fraud.
https://www.facebook.com/john.kitson.5
Link to John Kitson YouTube channel #5Gawareness
please feel free to report post of misinformation fake news and fraud.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2fQQ9e0fniZ4P2FL6rOZoQ
#JohnKitson of 5G awarness is finally being censored on Facebook and YouTube.
John Kitson uses social media as a platform to brainwash gullible people with vulnerable minds with fear mongering about #EMF and 5G and then offeres products at extortionate prices which he claims protect from 5G and corona virus.
This conman fearmongering fraudster needs shutting down!!
Fair use.
Fair use refers to the right to reproduce, use and share copyrighted works of cultural production without direct permission from or payment to the original copyright holders. It is a designation that is assigned to projects that use copyrighted materials for purposes that include research, criticism, news reporting and teaching. When a project is protected under fair use provisions, the producers of that project are not subject to sanctions related to copyright infringement. The maintenance of fair use protections is central to many non-profit and education projects, especially those that operate in digital and online spaces. This website may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this website as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, the Critical Media Project, therefore, creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works. For these reasons, we believe that the website is clearly covered under current fair use copyright laws. We do not support any actions in which the materials on this site are used for purposes that extend beyond fair use. For additional information on copyright law and fair use, please visit http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html.
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