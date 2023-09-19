Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bassendean Charlie’s garlic patch does it again! Punching above its weight MVI_4038-9merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
233 Subscribers
Shop now
65 views
Published 17 hours ago

Three years ago I met Bassendean Charlie, and we glowed together in garlic rapture beside his patch of sustainably grown garlic plants, which he saves from to replant in this exact spot every season, for at least the past 15, more likely 20, years.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalgarlicrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damageleaf mould

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket