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Molnupiravir: Merck's New Anti-Covid Medication is Worse Than You Thought
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229 views • November 16, 2021
Last month pharmaceutical giant Merck has submitted their new drug Molnupiravir to the FDA for emergency approval 'because Covid'. Most people thought this would be an ivermectin knock-off that would get approved and get all the glory ivermectin should have been getting all along. But it's not that. It's worse. Much worse.
Far from being a simple anti-viral like its predecessors, Molnupiravir works by incorporating itself into the genetic material of viruses, and then causing a huge number of mutations as the virus replicates, effectively killing it. That's all well and good, but how do they keep the drug from doing the same thing to human cells?
The early news on the drug shows that they don't - at least not effectively. In some lab tests, the drug has also shown the ability to integrate into the genetic material of mammalian cells, causing mutations as those cells replicate. This means the drug could cause cancer and birth defects.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the information out there on this no-doubt future blockbuster for Merck.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
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And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Far from being a simple anti-viral like its predecessors, Molnupiravir works by incorporating itself into the genetic material of viruses, and then causing a huge number of mutations as the virus replicates, effectively killing it. That's all well and good, but how do they keep the drug from doing the same thing to human cells?
The early news on the drug shows that they don't - at least not effectively. In some lab tests, the drug has also shown the ability to integrate into the genetic material of mammalian cells, causing mutations as those cells replicate. This means the drug could cause cancer and birth defects.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the information out there on this no-doubt future blockbuster for Merck.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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