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Agenda 1776 • New Movement for a New World
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74 views • April 21, 2020
Please subscribe for solutions to the NWO that is now upon us. Real Patriots in real conversations.
Now is not the time to be a "Virtue-Signaling, Subservient Cuck!"
More shows coming soon. Tomorrow, Interview with Leo Zagami on deep subjects including "Bill Gates of Hell" will be uploaded. https://leozagami.com/
This show is about solutions, not NeoCon talking points.
New website coming soon.
Now is not the time to be a "Virtue-Signaling, Subservient Cuck!"
More shows coming soon. Tomorrow, Interview with Leo Zagami on deep subjects including "Bill Gates of Hell" will be uploaded. https://leozagami.com/
This show is about solutions, not NeoCon talking points.
New website coming soon.
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