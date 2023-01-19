CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Pfizer CEO with questions at World Economic Forum

Watch what happened when Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
SHARE the full story: https://rebelne.ws/3IZvjbo
SUPPORT OUR MISSION IN DAVOS: http://WEFreports.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.