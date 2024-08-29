GOOD LORD!! MUST WATCH!!!! THIS MANIFESTATION SHOULD CHANGE The Entire WORLD'S VIEW Of Being HUMAN!! (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





SORRY, FOR The GLITCHES,,,, These Data Points Are NOT Arguable.. The TRUTH Has ALWAYS Been Right In Front of US..But WE JUST COULN"T SEE It Or Perceive It Because We Were INVERTED....The LORD GOD OUR (((((ROCK))))) has Converted Us so Now we are No LONGER BLIND.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b