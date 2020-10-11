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Kevin J Johnston Speaks About COVID 19 Downtown Toronto
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98 views • October 11, 2020
It's time to tell Canada what's really happening in our country and who is to blame for the trouble and who needs to be stopped.
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kevinjjohnstonx
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Website: https://www.FreedomReport.ca
VK: https://www.vk.com/kevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
idw: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
A Great Canadian, MICHAEL ARANA - ARANA NATION: https://www.youtube.com/user/mbarana100
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
FOLLOW KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kevinjjohnstonx
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Website: https://www.FreedomReport.ca
VK: https://www.vk.com/kevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
idw: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
A Great Canadian, MICHAEL ARANA - ARANA NATION: https://www.youtube.com/user/mbarana100
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