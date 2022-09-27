Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/26/2022
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 2 months ago

The left believes the bad people in this nation are the republicans. Remember Hillary said we are the "basket of deplorables". But if the truth was told of what they are doing to us and especially our children, all hell would break loose and rightflully so.

truthjusticeand the american way

