7/27/2023 Dr. Kevin Bardosh from the University of Washington: Yes, COVID-19 vaccine mandates have harmed the U.S.! Blaming unvaccinated individuals for the pandemic is scapegoating, and decades of research show that such stigmatization is counterproductive as a public health strategy. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccine mandates infringe on citizens' freedoms, create financial stress for individuals and families who lose their jobs, and erode trust in public health officials.

#COVIDvaccine #COVIDvaccinedisaster





7/27/2023 来自华盛顿大学的凯文·巴多什博士：是的，新冠疫苗强制令伤害了美国！把疫情甩锅给不打疫苗的人是在找替罪羊，几十年的研究表明，这种污名化是适得其反的公共卫生策略。此外，新冠疫苗强制令还侵害了公民自由、给丢掉工作的个人和家庭带来了财务上的压力，破坏了对公共卫生官员的信任。

#新冠疫苗 #疫苗灾难





