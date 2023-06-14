I will TOTALLY OBLITERATE the Deep State.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom
They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you
They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never be moving”
