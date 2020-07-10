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White Detroit Couple Charged with a felony assault and hate crime when it was the other way around. Interview with Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg. Please read the description!!!
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93 views • July 10, 2020
Please Sign Petition to free them- copy n paste link
https://www.change.org/p/jessica-cooper-and-michael-bouchard-drop-charges-against-jillian-wuestenberg-and-eric-wuestenberg
Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg were charged with a felony after just defending themselves with the 2nd amendment. The mother and daughter filming tried to do everything they could to prevent Jillian and Eric from leaving including blocking pregnant Jillian from getting to her car and getting behind the vehicle and hitting it multiple times. The mother and daughter threatened to beat "Jillian and Eric's White A**" multiple times and yet the victims Jillian and Eric get arrested and charged with a felony when the videom clearly shows whose in the wrong. Sign the petition above this message to drop the felony charges on Jillian and Eric when clearly they did nothing wrong.
https://www.change.org/p/jessica-cooper-and-michael-bouchard-drop-charges-against-jillian-wuestenberg-and-eric-wuestenberg
Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg were charged with a felony after just defending themselves with the 2nd amendment. The mother and daughter filming tried to do everything they could to prevent Jillian and Eric from leaving including blocking pregnant Jillian from getting to her car and getting behind the vehicle and hitting it multiple times. The mother and daughter threatened to beat "Jillian and Eric's White A**" multiple times and yet the victims Jillian and Eric get arrested and charged with a felony when the videom clearly shows whose in the wrong. Sign the petition above this message to drop the felony charges on Jillian and Eric when clearly they did nothing wrong.
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