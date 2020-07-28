Orange Blossom Is Back...Sadly July 28, 2020

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I had not seen this orange monster for at least 20 days. I thought this part of the operations were over...but apparently it is not. I just want to go on record showing you all the truth above you ...AND if you are getting sick...then THIS might be a big part of it. What I am showing you is crop dusting at it's most advanced stage. Take your masks off now people before your bodies are completely irreversibly destroyed. Look at what I am showing you here...please. Your news is your enemy..I swear to you.