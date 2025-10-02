Ukrainian Defenses Are Failing

Ukrainian defenses in the special military operation zone appear to be failing as the Russian military continues to advance in several directions.

The situation is especially difficult for Kiev forces around Seversk in the Donetsk direction. By September 30, Russian troops had cleared a large part of the territories to the north of the key city, capturing Seversk Maly right on the Bakhmutka River. An attack on Dronivka is now highly-likely. The capture of the settlement would allow Russian troops to attack the northwestern outskirts of Seversk directly.

The Russian military is also approaching Seversk from other directions, specifically from Vyimka to the south, and Pereizne to the southwest.

A similar situation had developed around Liman to the north in Donetsk, with Russian troops approaching the key city from the eastern direction after capturing Zarichne.

In addition, Russian troops appear to be about to capture Yampil. This would threaten the main route between Liman and Seversk.

Moving to the west in Donetsk, to the Dobropillya salient located north of the city of Pokrovsk, the Russian military offensive there is once again gaining momentum.

By September 30, Russian troops had secured a large area to the north of Poltavka. Attacks were also launched from the area towards Shakhovo and Vladimirovka. In addition, Russian troops re-entered Kucheriv Yar and its outskirts.

In the direction of Dnepropetrovsk, the Russian military made some serious gains between September 30 and October 1, capturing Verbove. A salient with a length of more than seven kilometers is now taking shape there.

To support a future attack on Vyshneve further to the west, Russian troops are already working to expand their control to the south of Verbove, advancing to the west of Kalynivske.

Meanwhile in Zaporozhye, Russian troops had stormed Poltavka from the eastern direction by October 1, putting more pressure on Ukrainian defense lines in the area.

With Ukraine incapable of improving its situation in any direction within the special military operation zone, the regime in Kiev is once again betting on more support from the West, especially the United States, to escalate so-called “deep strikes” on Russia.

Reports from October 1 suggest that the administration of President Donlad Trump was slowly moving towards supplying Kiev forces with Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles in addition to critical intelligence to help orchestrate large-scale strikes on key Russian energy facilities. On October 2, Russia warned that it would respond appropriately to such an escalation. All in all, it looks like Kiev is about to succeed in killing the peace process pushed forward by Trump.

