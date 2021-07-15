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This Video Starring Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Has The Terrible Smell Of Hypocrisy And Deceit.
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499 views • July 15, 2021
We all know how the Joe Biden administration wants everyone to get vaccinated like right now and how they are using all kinds of promotions and gimmicks to get you to take the shot but what did they just say not that long ago??
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