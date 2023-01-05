The Temple Of King Jesus In The Millennium On David's Throne With Physical Sacrifices-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 5 2023

The prophet Ezekiel shows us an amazing building, the rebuilt Temple of God, unlike any other before it, and he takes a full 8 chapters to describe it to us. By the time you get just a couple of chapters in, you realize that this Temple will be the Temple that King Jesus will sit on the Throne of David and reign from for a thousand years. One of the oddest things about it, though, something that sends the 'Greek and Hebrew scholars' union into a mad frenzy are the seeming return of physical sacrifices. But how can that be? Isn't Jesus the one time sacrifice for all time? On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we pay a visit to the prophet Ezekiel to take a guided tour of the awesome Temple that will be built for King Jesus during His Thousand Year Reign. Because we rightly dividing the Bible, we understand this Temple has never been on earth before, so it must be yet future. When we examine the things that will take place there, we see instantly it's built after the time of the Jacob's trouble and the Battle of Armageddon have come to an end. This Temple is not, and cannot be, the Temple that will exist during the Tribulation that Antichrist will pollute and profane. For the past week, the headlines have screamed regarding the goings on at the Temple Mount in 2022, so this will be a timely study indeed. Join us on this edition of 'Rightly Dividing' as we travel back through time in order to see what's coming in the future for the Jews and Israel.

