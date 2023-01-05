The Temple Of King Jesus In The Millennium On David's Throne With Physical Sacrifices-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 5 2023

The
prophet Ezekiel shows us an amazing building, the rebuilt Temple of God,
unlike any other before it, and he takes a full 8 chapters to describe
it to us. By the time you get just a couple of chapters in, you realize
that this Temple will be the Temple that King Jesus will sit on the
Throne of David and reign from for a thousand years. One of the oddest
things about it, though, something that sends the 'Greek and Hebrew
scholars' union into a mad frenzy are the seeming return of physical
sacrifices. But how can that be? Isn't Jesus the one time sacrifice for
all time? On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we pay a visit to the
prophet Ezekiel to take a guided tour of the awesome Temple that will be
built for King Jesus during His Thousand Year Reign. Because we rightly
dividing the Bible, we understand this Temple has never been on earth
before, so it must be yet future. When we examine the things that will
take place there, we see instantly it's built after the time of the
Jacob's trouble and the Battle of Armageddon have come to an end. This
Temple is not, and cannot be, the Temple that will exist during the
Tribulation that Antichrist will pollute and profane. For the past week,
the headlines have screamed regarding the goings on at the Temple Mount
in 2022, so this will be a timely study indeed. Join us on this edition
of 'Rightly Dividing' as we travel back through time in order to see
what's coming in the future for the Jews and Israel.
