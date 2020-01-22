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One Scam After Another: Central Banks Push Climate Change
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24 views • January 22, 2020
“Climate Change”, the “problem” that justifies every totalitarian “solution” is being pushed by Federal Reserve, ECB, Bank of England, Bank of Japan warning sea level rise of 27 ft “soon”. Do they know Venice canals are dry 2 months after they flooded?
And, the UN wants to use “climate” to say “climate refugees” can’t be sent home.
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And, the UN wants to use “climate” to say “climate refugees” can’t be sent home.
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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