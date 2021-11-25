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VIDEO: Biden Administration Says Skyrocketing Gas Prices are Good for the Environment
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10 views • November 25, 2021
Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm looked like a deer in headlights during a Tuesday press conference announcing the White House’s decision to tap into America’s strategic oil reserves to reduce gas prices. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-energy-secretary-struggles-to-explain-skyrocketing-oil-prices-as-white-house-taps-strategic-reserves/
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