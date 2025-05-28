Never get a "REAL ID"; you can fly with a passport, notes Twila Brase, RN of RefuseRealID.org

"Refuse the REAL ID at all costs because they are setting up... the biometric digital control system, essentially... prison bars for all of us."

"This net is closing, and we must stop them from doing it."

"If [ you ] don't have a REAL ID, then [ you ] should never get one, ever."

"And if [you] are afraid about flying, [ you ] should go get a passport or a passport card."

"There are... 16 different identification cards that are allowed by the TSA [U.S. Transportation Security Administration]."

"You can just look up [ "Acceptable Identification at the TSA Checkpoint" ], and you will find them all."

"You can also go to RefuseRealID.org."

"We have a link to those 16 different identifications [ that will allow you to fly ].”

"Get yourself a passport."

"Get yourself a passport card at the very same time."

"If you go to RefuseRealID.org, we also have just a place you can click on and just send some automated messages to your members of Congress."

"We [also] have instructions to help you if you have a REAL ID, to get out of the REAL ID."

Twila Brase, President of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom ( CCHFreedom.org / RefuseRealID.org ) with Del Bigtree on “The Highwire” | May 15, 2025.

The full 18-minute interview from May 15, 2025 is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/FQu6RHdVVtpH/

Refuse the National ID Card (Real ID):

https://www.cchfreedom.org/national-id/

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Screenshot-2025-04-08-at-1.51.28%E2%80%AFPM.png

"Lose" the REAL ID : Switch back to freedom:

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Real-ID-Handout-FAQ-Graphic-Scaled.png

Refuse the REAL ID: A Practical Guide:

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Screenshot-2025-05-06-at-10.19.00%E2%80%AFAM.png

Yes, you can fly without a REAL ID:

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Screenshot-2025-04-17-at-2.48.43%E2%80%AFPM.png

REAL ID History:

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Screenshot-2025-05-13-at-7.50.07%E2%80%AFAM.png

7 Reasons to Repeal the REAL ID:

