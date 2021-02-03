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Doctors Find Scarier Covid Variant, UK Docs find 'Concerning' Mutations, Earth Changes, and More 02.02.2021
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492 views • February 03, 2021
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Doctors just found an even scarier new coronavirus infection
https://bgr.com/2021/02/01/coronavirus-infection-dual-strains-mutation/
--
UK finds more coronavirus cases with 'concerning' mutations
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55900625
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.01.2021):
02-02-2021 Scituate, MA - Drone shots of massive waves: https://youtu.be/j00eaG0CHNE
--
Long Duration Earthquake IN PROGRESS: https://youtu.be/dvXexPXrJec
--
Whoa! Trump Supporter Flagged by AI Facial Recognition: https://youtu.be/Y_RQrwtY8Sc
--
Heads Up! March 21, 2021 The Biggest ‘Potentially: https://youtu.be/Z-KKgfCtk7M
--
The "Super EMP" They Got It Ready NOW It's Cybergeddon: https://youtu.be/CCqEBy8f5JE
--
Paper Silver Being Held Up As Physical Price Soars: https://youtu.be/02mRDaO90VA
--
Scott McKay from Tipping Point: https://youtu.be/fVEanPlpMo4
--
The silver MIRACLE explained: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-02-situation-update-feb-2-the-silver-miracle-explained-money-medicine.html
--
Kendra Scott Steps Down As CEO: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/02/01/kendra-scott-steps-down-as-ceo-of-her-namesake-jewelry-company/?sh=11b823b45c36
--
Merck Halves COVID-19 Pipeline; Halts Two Vaccines: https://www.genengnews.com/news/merck-halves-covid-19-pipeline-halts-two-vaccines-continues-two-drugs/
--
France approves AstraZeneca vaccine: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210202-french-health-authorities-approve-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-for-those-under-65
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Macron says anyone in France who wants Covid-19 vaccine will have it by summer’s end: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210202-macron-says-anyone-in-france-who-wants-covid-19-vaccine-will-have-it-by-summer-s-end
--
Second earthquake swarm within a month hits beneath the volcano on the Canary Islands: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/cumbre-vieja-earthquake-swarm-february2021.html
--
The Covid-19 Coronavirus Gullibility Test: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/the-covid-19-coronavirus-gullibility-test/
--
Carbon nanotubes found in children's lungs: https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28370-carbon-nanotubes-found-in-childrens-lungs-for-the-first-time/
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964%2815%2930175-4/fulltext
--
Aborted fetal tissue is routinely used in coronavirus vaccines to “code” spike proteins: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-02-aborted-fetal-tissue-coronavirus-vaccines-spike-proteins.html
--
Creepy Bill Gates Calls For Global Alert System and “Pandemic Fire Squad”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/creepy-bill-gates-calls-global-alert-system-pandemic-fire-squad-next-pandemic-video/
--
Majority of Shanghai Residents refuse Covid Vaccine: https://www.theepochtimes.com/majority-of-residents-in-shanghai-district-refuse-to-take-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-govt-survey_3680649.html
--
China Tried To Collect US DNA Samples From Nose Swabs: https://www.technocracy.news/claim-china-tried-to-collect-us-dna-samples-from-nose-swabs/
--
More Troops Arriving in DC: https://youtu.be/Z6I_fzbUPI4
--
UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant: https://apnews.com/article/uk-covid-19-variant-search-a171f3b2013edf3b500896b136bbcbc1
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-us-deadliest-month-8cd0576f98d12158985d072496b8808e
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Doctors just found an even scarier new coronavirus infection
https://bgr.com/2021/02/01/coronavirus-infection-dual-strains-mutation/
--
UK finds more coronavirus cases with 'concerning' mutations
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55900625
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.01.2021):
02-02-2021 Scituate, MA - Drone shots of massive waves: https://youtu.be/j00eaG0CHNE
--
Long Duration Earthquake IN PROGRESS: https://youtu.be/dvXexPXrJec
--
Whoa! Trump Supporter Flagged by AI Facial Recognition: https://youtu.be/Y_RQrwtY8Sc
--
Heads Up! March 21, 2021 The Biggest ‘Potentially: https://youtu.be/Z-KKgfCtk7M
--
The "Super EMP" They Got It Ready NOW It's Cybergeddon: https://youtu.be/CCqEBy8f5JE
--
Paper Silver Being Held Up As Physical Price Soars: https://youtu.be/02mRDaO90VA
--
Scott McKay from Tipping Point: https://youtu.be/fVEanPlpMo4
--
The silver MIRACLE explained: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-02-situation-update-feb-2-the-silver-miracle-explained-money-medicine.html
--
Kendra Scott Steps Down As CEO: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/02/01/kendra-scott-steps-down-as-ceo-of-her-namesake-jewelry-company/?sh=11b823b45c36
--
Merck Halves COVID-19 Pipeline; Halts Two Vaccines: https://www.genengnews.com/news/merck-halves-covid-19-pipeline-halts-two-vaccines-continues-two-drugs/
--
France approves AstraZeneca vaccine: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210202-french-health-authorities-approve-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-for-those-under-65
--
Macron says anyone in France who wants Covid-19 vaccine will have it by summer’s end: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210202-macron-says-anyone-in-france-who-wants-covid-19-vaccine-will-have-it-by-summer-s-end
--
Second earthquake swarm within a month hits beneath the volcano on the Canary Islands: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/cumbre-vieja-earthquake-swarm-february2021.html
--
The Covid-19 Coronavirus Gullibility Test: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/the-covid-19-coronavirus-gullibility-test/
--
Carbon nanotubes found in children's lungs: https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28370-carbon-nanotubes-found-in-childrens-lungs-for-the-first-time/
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964%2815%2930175-4/fulltext
--
Aborted fetal tissue is routinely used in coronavirus vaccines to “code” spike proteins: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-02-aborted-fetal-tissue-coronavirus-vaccines-spike-proteins.html
--
Creepy Bill Gates Calls For Global Alert System and “Pandemic Fire Squad”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/creepy-bill-gates-calls-global-alert-system-pandemic-fire-squad-next-pandemic-video/
--
Majority of Shanghai Residents refuse Covid Vaccine: https://www.theepochtimes.com/majority-of-residents-in-shanghai-district-refuse-to-take-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-govt-survey_3680649.html
--
China Tried To Collect US DNA Samples From Nose Swabs: https://www.technocracy.news/claim-china-tried-to-collect-us-dna-samples-from-nose-swabs/
--
More Troops Arriving in DC: https://youtu.be/Z6I_fzbUPI4
--
UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant: https://apnews.com/article/uk-covid-19-variant-search-a171f3b2013edf3b500896b136bbcbc1
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-us-deadliest-month-8cd0576f98d12158985d072496b8808e
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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