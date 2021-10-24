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By Breaking Their Own Rules, The FDA Reveals Their Only Concern Is Money & Mass Murder
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410 views • October 24, 2021
Mix and Match Differing Drugs ( "Vaccines" ) without any Protocols, Studies Etc . . . .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr: Jane Ruby
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr: Jane Ruby
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