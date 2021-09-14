Red State Rebellion! Majority Of US Governors Say NO! To Biden Vax Mandate

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Governors of 27 states (thus far) have announced that they would oppose President Biden's announced dictate that any company with 100 or more employees must force vaccines or weekly testing. Biden has announced that he would "roll over" governors who get in the way...but are the storm clouds of rebellion gathering? Also today: Fauci stumped on CNN over "natural immunity." And - UK shocker: Vax passport dropped amid widespread rebellion in parliament.
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