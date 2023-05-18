Colonel Douglas MacGregor: current situation in Ukraine | Redacted, Clayton Morris

Colonel Douglas MacGregor back on with Redacted Inc. with an accurate synopsis of the current situation in Ukraine.





Russia have depleted Ukrainian air defense capabilities, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles are destroying US-supplied Patriot systems, and Russian Intelligence are keen to where new supplies from the US/NATO are being delivered, which are then subsequently destroyed before they are in use.





Without the ability to compete with Russia’s air capabilities, Ukraine are unable to launch a “counter-offensive” and are now extremely vulnerable to air strikes.





Combine this with Bakhmut 99% captured, it feels like Ukraine are on their last leg.





source: BioClandestine

https://t.me/bioclandestine/1700