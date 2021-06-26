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Every Nuclear Explosion in World History - What has been the effect on our weather?
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60 views • June 26, 2021
To what degree do you think all these 2,425 nuclear explosions have had an effect on our planet? This is in the hands of our world leaders, but no one asks the questions that matter! How has this affected our temperature, weather, and ocean currents? To what degree has it had a knock-on effect when they are trying to get another tax dollar from your carbon footprint? Who has affected our weather the most? Humanity with our 3% of carbon emissions, compared to natures 97%, which makes our effect negligible!
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