Dan Bongino | Let's go down this road. Where the really ugly skeletons are buried.

Shared by General Flynn on Twitter (this is the longer version here for added context)
Dan Bongino: "Let’s go down this road. It is definitely the road less traveled but the one where most of the really ugly skeletons are buried (figuratively speaking of course 😳).
Watch this shortened clip and watch and/or listen to Dan’s show. He is no holds barred and calls it the way he sees it.
FULL video:
R.I.P. USA (Ep. 2028) - 06/09/2023
https://rumble.com/v2t3ir2-r.i.p-usa-ep.-2028-06092023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.