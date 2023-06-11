Create New Account
Dan Bongino | Let's go down this road. Where the really ugly skeletons are buried.
GalacticStorm
Shared by General Flynn on Twitter (this is the longer version here for added context)

Dan Bongino: "Let’s go down this road. It is definitely the road less traveled but the one where most of the really ugly skeletons are buried (figuratively speaking of course 😳).


Watch this shortened clip and watch and/or listen to Dan’s show. He is no holds barred and calls it the way he sees it.


FULL video:

R.I.P. USA (Ep. 2028) - 06/09/2023

https://rumble.com/v2t3ir2-r.i.p-usa-ep.-2028-06092023.html

