How Bail Hearings Work in Mississauga

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A bail hearing decides whether someone accused of a crime can be released from custody while their case continues. In Mississauga, bail hearings can move quickly, and preparation is critical.
In this video, Everstone Law explains how bail hearings work, what judges consider, what a surety does, what release conditions may apply, and why early legal representation matters.