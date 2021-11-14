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Flat Earth: The Firmament is REAL and here is the PROOF [Chemical Composition of Sky Ice]
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576 views • November 14, 2021
Flat Earth: The Firmament is REAL and here is the PROOF [Chemical Composition of Sky Ice]
https://youtu.be/Pb7Mbw9yWdM
Space is FAKE as FUCK
https://real-truth-seekers.com/space-is-fake-af/
UNIVERSE FLAT EARTH
https://youtu.be/10_Y2yEFrRM
Flat Earth: Six Emergency Landings that prove the earth is Flat
https://youtu.be/KzmjDFv23Ng
Flat Earth: Four Commercial Airplane crashes that prove that the earth is not a globe
https://youtu.be/7Xa5rGCur7g
Free High-resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving FLAT EARTH here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
https://youtu.be/Pb7Mbw9yWdM
Space is FAKE as FUCK
https://real-truth-seekers.com/space-is-fake-af/
UNIVERSE FLAT EARTH
https://youtu.be/10_Y2yEFrRM
Flat Earth: Six Emergency Landings that prove the earth is Flat
https://youtu.be/KzmjDFv23Ng
Flat Earth: Four Commercial Airplane crashes that prove that the earth is not a globe
https://youtu.be/7Xa5rGCur7g
Free High-resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving FLAT EARTH here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
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