The Role of Sun Exposure in Optimizing Your Cellular Health

The role of sun exposure for your well-being is a topic that’s close to my heart, and for more than two decades it’s one of the top recommendations that I stand firm on. One of the benefits, of course, is that it allows you to optimize your vitamin D levels — however, the benefits far surpass that, as it actually awakens the essence of your biology.





In this podcast, I go into the details on why getting optimal sun exposure is one of the cornerstones of health, particularly the role it plays in optimizing your cellular energy. I encourage you to listen to it in its entirety as it will help you understand this groundbreaking information that will help you reach optimal health.





Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/mercola-subscribe





Website: https://bit.ly/3zhdkau





Podcast: https://bit.ly/3zeWk4x





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola