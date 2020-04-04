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'Covid 19' And 5G - What's The Connection? The David Icke Dot Connector Videocast
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88 views • April 04, 2020
Physician utterly demolishes the 'covid-19' test' and the very existence of the 'virus' - an absolutely must-watch - https://www.davidicke.com/article/567...
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Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-ca...
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
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