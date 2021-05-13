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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-13-2021
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170 views • May 13, 2021
These Drs. and nurses are exactly the type of people that are pushing this poison on us! Arrogance will be their downfall and listening to their arrogance will be the downfall of many many more! Australia is seeing more harm from the injections than the supposed covid France is looking to roll out the passports and Ohio is going ot host a lottery to get people to take the injection! All these are just the tip of the iceberg of reasons to not get this experimental injection!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy8/status/1389935597519884290?s=19
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ohio-lottery-vaccinated-residents/
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/scott-morrison-says-australia-will-remain-shut-off-to-the-world-indefinitely/news-story/38da4e3b62dd8ad42bc3c44bb7b1f0cc
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9573995/Another-SEVEN-blood-clot-cases-linked-AstraZeneca-jab-Australia.html
https://www.rt.com/news/523590-france-health-passport-covid19/
https://truthunmuted.org/apple-files-patent-to-improve-face-id-for-users-wearing-masks/
Thumbnail Link:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-JLlo3oa5jxE/UTSqCW9VAkI/AAAAAAAABhE/ZX8JuaVuyWs/s1600/arrogant+doctor.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy8/status/1389935597519884290?s=19
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ohio-lottery-vaccinated-residents/
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/scott-morrison-says-australia-will-remain-shut-off-to-the-world-indefinitely/news-story/38da4e3b62dd8ad42bc3c44bb7b1f0cc
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9573995/Another-SEVEN-blood-clot-cases-linked-AstraZeneca-jab-Australia.html
https://www.rt.com/news/523590-france-health-passport-covid19/
https://truthunmuted.org/apple-files-patent-to-improve-face-id-for-users-wearing-masks/
Thumbnail Link:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-JLlo3oa5jxE/UTSqCW9VAkI/AAAAAAAABhE/ZX8JuaVuyWs/s1600/arrogant+doctor.jpg
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