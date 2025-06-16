BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨Iranian police BUST covert Israeli drone workshop
Iranian police BUST covert Israeli drone workshop — Fars News

Some components smuggled in to three floor factory, others produced on site

‘Terrorist elements’ behind the workshop arrested.

Iranian intelligence forces discovered a 3-story building in Rey, south of Tehran, fully stocked with explosives and drones

- Middle_East_Spectator

Military Informant adds:

There were several Mossad factories in Iran that assembled kamikaze drones, which were then used to strike air defense positions and missile launchers.

One of these, discovered in Fashafue, just 10 km from Tehran, contained:

 ▪️200 kg of explosives,

▪️equipment for 23 kamikaze drones,

▪️33 launchers,

▪️30 propellers and guidance controllers.

There was also a video from IRGC official :

Israel INSTALLS small drones in Iranian houses — senior IRGC official Mohsen Rezaee reveals

They’re then guided to ‘specific targets’

Claims Israel careful with guided bombs due to ‘limited’ supplies

More: 🚨 Iranian intelligence raids secret Mossad base for explosive drones

Local media outlets shared footage of a 3-story building in Tehran filled with drone components and explosives.

Also, there was a photo of Bibi eating alone with his black suited posse standing circling him.

Rules based order

EU silent as Netanyahu seeks refuge in Greece. Seen here eating a a continental breakfast.

Remember the EU swearing by the ICC?

