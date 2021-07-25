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Elise Stefanik UNLEASHES on Pelosi after Abusing her Power as House Speaker
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180 views • July 25, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, House GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after announcing she would not allow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.
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