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Glyphosate & Why your Food Makes you Sick || Stephanie Seneff, PhD (July 2022)
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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362 views • July 16, 2022

We are being poisoned (yet again)! Our food has been tampered with!

Ditch The Quick Fix podcast interview of Dr. Stephanie Seneff, an MIT senior research scientist with amazing knowledge. She talks about her new book "Toxic Legacy" and explains the dangers of glyphosate to human health. There is mounting evidence that this chemical (active ingredient in RoundUp weed killer) is responsible for many chronic diseases, including gut dysbiosis, liver disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, autism... as well as infertility and birth defects.

A sometimes technical but extremely beneficial interview, in which Dr. Seneff gives valuable tips to avoid this poison as much as possible, and help detox it from our body for improved health.

For over a decade, since 2008, Dr. Seneff has directed her attention towards the role of nutrition and environmental toxicants on human disease, with a special emphasis on the herbicide glyphosate and the mineral sulfur. For more information on her work visit: http://stephanieseneff.net

* Source: Ditch the Quick Fix - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ac_wAwqh78TXZn-YwUqpw

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

Keywords
glyphosateroundupherbicidefoodpoisonpesticideorganicfree2shinetoxic legacy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy