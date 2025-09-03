The Cracks Are Already Showing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banks Removing Cash & Nearing Major Disaster
* America’s banking system is teetering on the edge.
* The Fed has been shrinking its balance sheet at a rapid pace, pulling liquidity out of the system.
* We could see loan losses approaching 100% in key sectors.
Redacted News (2 September 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Qb6nOKwvV4
https://rumble.com/v6yf7yo-oh-no-banks-removing-cash-and-nearing-major-disaster-redacted-w-natali-and-.html