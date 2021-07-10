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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #307 VACCINATIONS WILL BE MANDATORY FOR CITY EMPLOYEES IN SAN FRANCISCO
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70 views • July 10, 2021
NBC Bay Area:
The city of San Francisco has become the first in the state, and maybe the nation, to require its tens of thousands of workers to get vaccinated. Terry McSweeney reports.
Get the shot or lose your job. San Francisco has now let city workers know they will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once their fully approved by the FDA. It’s a mandate some are calling biased. Christie Smith reports.
The city of San Francisco has become the first in the state, and maybe the nation, to require its tens of thousands of workers to get vaccinated. Terry McSweeney reports.
Get the shot or lose your job. San Francisco has now let city workers know they will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once their fully approved by the FDA. It’s a mandate some are calling biased. Christie Smith reports.
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