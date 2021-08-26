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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-26
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20 views • August 26, 2021
President's Obama and Biden both have the same ANTI-American ideals, and their policies mirror each other by "loving" our enemies and hating Americans. This must be halted if America is to survive.
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