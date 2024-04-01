📣 Op Limp Pimp





It has been a very fruitful evening thus far with many prayers spoken and many more fliers distributed across the first area targeted for Community Operations.



A great start with an even bigger push coming tomorrow afternoon. There are Codes on the streets that sometimes keep predators in control...



We are offering solutions that adhere to those Codes while requesting Prison Yard Codes concerning those who harm children to be applied on the streets wherever children are traveling.



Very well received message.



One of the Coalition Members even got a 7 Eleven to post up our Alternative Hotline. 🙏💪



More to come.



All glory and credit to God.



Support my work here

#WSCC

#WFTFMinistry

#VeteransOnPatrol





