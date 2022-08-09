Eric Trump says Safe at Mar-A-Lago breached by the FBI was Empty

Donald Trump’s son Eric joined Sean Hannity Monday evening to discuss the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

More than 3 dozen federal agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence on Monday. President Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid.

According to the Associated Press, FBI agents were looking for classified documents that Trump may have taken from the White House while he was president.

Fox News reported that the FBI agents “looked in every single office, safe, and grabbed documents and boxes without going through them on the property.”

The FBI “was not being judicious” about what they took.

They are manufacturing a crime.

It’s all about stopping Trump from running again in 2024.

The feds broke into a safe, President Trump said in his statement about the raid. According to Eric Trump, the safe breached by the FBI was empty.