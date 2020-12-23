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So Is There a Valid Concern for HIV Being in the Coronavirus Vaccine?
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81 views • December 23, 2020
This video talks about the false positive HIV test results following the vaccine program in Australia. Were they really FALSE positives? Are the vaccines tainted with HIV? These are valid questions and considering Fauci's background with HIV, it is a good question to be asking. Don't believe for one second he took a REAL vaccine. I explain why.
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