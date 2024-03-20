Create New Account
Bill Gates | How Is Bill Gates Reducing His Carbon Footprint? "I Don't Use Some of the Less Proven Approaches. I Don't Plant Trees." - Bill Gates | If America Is G.I.Joe, Is Bill Gates Cobra Commander? What Is www.ClaysCows.com?

bill gatesthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

