Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Covid-19 shots were not owned or made by Pfizer or Moderna
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
430 views
Published Tuesday

Pirate Pete


Oct 24, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

bechildrenoflight channel

Note: What he says is true. I have a few videos about the jabs being a Department of Defense idea, Also I do not like this RFK guy. I don't trust ANY politician. Watch Peggy from the Healthy American to see why she doesn't truth him either.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PENWaeLwSngs/

Keywords
vaccinegovernmentrfkdodrobert f kennedy jrbioweapondemocidejabshotmodernainoculationcomplicitinjectionpfizercovid-19covidpirate pete

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket