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Scientists Admit Decisions Were Made To Go Against Trump & What Is Knightscope?
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130 views • July 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:
What exactly is Knightscope? - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80278/knightscopes-robots-have-scanned-billions-of-cellphones-millions-of-people-and-license.html
LinkedIn breached for 92% of its users - https://9to5mac.com/2021/06/29/linkedin-breach/
BET founder billionaire wants trillions in reparations - https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nmez/robert-johnson-bet-reparations-racism-slavery
Scientist admits they made decisions on anti-Trump bias - https://trendingpolitics.com/scientists-reveal-if-trump-was-for-a-covid-response-science-was-biased-against-it-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
NY has a problem with the mayoral vote tabulation - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-responds-to-ny-elections-fiasco-with-epic-statement-just-like-in-the-presidential-election-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Flash drives missing from all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-box-flash-drives-went-missing-arizona-weeks-2020-election/
BLM is a scam and run by govt - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minneapolis-city-council-member-temporarily-held-hostage-by-blm/
Australia has no covid deaths - http://www.vaxrisk.org/VERITAS1.pdf
Deadly Delta variant not so deadly, they lie - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/follow-the-science-deadly-delta-variant-registers-a-99.9-recovery-rate
23 and me complete fraud - https://www.planet-today.com/2021/06/planet-today-man-and-his-wife-decided.html#gsc.tab=0
Sweden Prime Minister resigns - https://www.european-views.com/2021/06/sweden-to-form-new-government-after-pm-lofvens-resignation/
Fresno IRS office closing - https://abc30.com/10832237/?ex_cid=TA_KFSN_FB&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook
The future is magnetism for our power - https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Reagan knew in 1964 socialism was creeping in - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1410092302169776128
Democrats are best gun salesman ever - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-6yJ1QylVU
WEF wants to step up censorship - https://reclaimthenet.org/world-economic-forum-makes-censorship/
If this is real, dolphin rescues dog - https://twitter.com/SicarioScott/status/1409530314859368452
Todays luckiest guy video - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/car-plows-into-gas-station-raw/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1410322630192730117
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
What exactly is Knightscope? - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80278/knightscopes-robots-have-scanned-billions-of-cellphones-millions-of-people-and-license.html
LinkedIn breached for 92% of its users - https://9to5mac.com/2021/06/29/linkedin-breach/
BET founder billionaire wants trillions in reparations - https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nmez/robert-johnson-bet-reparations-racism-slavery
Scientist admits they made decisions on anti-Trump bias - https://trendingpolitics.com/scientists-reveal-if-trump-was-for-a-covid-response-science-was-biased-against-it-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
NY has a problem with the mayoral vote tabulation - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-responds-to-ny-elections-fiasco-with-epic-statement-just-like-in-the-presidential-election-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Flash drives missing from all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-box-flash-drives-went-missing-arizona-weeks-2020-election/
BLM is a scam and run by govt - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minneapolis-city-council-member-temporarily-held-hostage-by-blm/
Australia has no covid deaths - http://www.vaxrisk.org/VERITAS1.pdf
Deadly Delta variant not so deadly, they lie - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/follow-the-science-deadly-delta-variant-registers-a-99.9-recovery-rate
23 and me complete fraud - https://www.planet-today.com/2021/06/planet-today-man-and-his-wife-decided.html#gsc.tab=0
Sweden Prime Minister resigns - https://www.european-views.com/2021/06/sweden-to-form-new-government-after-pm-lofvens-resignation/
Fresno IRS office closing - https://abc30.com/10832237/?ex_cid=TA_KFSN_FB&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook
The future is magnetism for our power - https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Reagan knew in 1964 socialism was creeping in - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1410092302169776128
Democrats are best gun salesman ever - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-6yJ1QylVU
WEF wants to step up censorship - https://reclaimthenet.org/world-economic-forum-makes-censorship/
If this is real, dolphin rescues dog - https://twitter.com/SicarioScott/status/1409530314859368452
Todays luckiest guy video - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/car-plows-into-gas-station-raw/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1410322630192730117
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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