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Scientists Admit Decisions Were Made To Go Against Trump & What Is Knightscope?
Aimless News
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130 views • July 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:

What exactly is Knightscope? - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80278/knightscopes-robots-have-scanned-billions-of-cellphones-millions-of-people-and-license.html

LinkedIn breached for 92% of its users - https://9to5mac.com/2021/06/29/linkedin-breach/

BET founder billionaire wants trillions in reparations - https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nmez/robert-johnson-bet-reparations-racism-slavery

Scientist admits they made decisions on anti-Trump bias - https://trendingpolitics.com/scientists-reveal-if-trump-was-for-a-covid-response-science-was-biased-against-it-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

NY has a problem with the mayoral vote tabulation - https://trendingpolitics.com/donald-trump-responds-to-ny-elections-fiasco-with-epic-statement-just-like-in-the-presidential-election-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Flash drives missing from all swing states - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-box-flash-drives-went-missing-arizona-weeks-2020-election/

BLM is a scam and run by govt - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minneapolis-city-council-member-temporarily-held-hostage-by-blm/

Australia has no covid deaths - http://www.vaxrisk.org/VERITAS1.pdf

Deadly Delta variant not so deadly, they lie - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/follow-the-science-deadly-delta-variant-registers-a-99.9-recovery-rate

23 and me complete fraud - https://www.planet-today.com/2021/06/planet-today-man-and-his-wife-decided.html#gsc.tab=0

Sweden Prime Minister resigns - https://www.european-views.com/2021/06/sweden-to-form-new-government-after-pm-lofvens-resignation/

Fresno IRS office closing - https://abc30.com/10832237/?ex_cid=TA_KFSN_FB&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook

The future is magnetism for our power - https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

Reagan knew in 1964 socialism was creeping in - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1410092302169776128

Democrats are best gun salesman ever - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-6yJ1QylVU

WEF wants to step up censorship - https://reclaimthenet.org/world-economic-forum-makes-censorship/

If this is real, dolphin rescues dog - https://twitter.com/SicarioScott/status/1409530314859368452

Todays luckiest guy video - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/car-plows-into-gas-station-raw/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1410322630192730117


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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