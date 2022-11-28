https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







#TheJimmyDoreShow

This Is How America Ends

The Jimmy Dore Show



Nov 27, 2022



Twitter user Turncoat Don has put together a powerful video juxtaposing newscasters announcements of ongoing increased government spending on the war in Ukraine with footage of other newscasters describing the worsening problem of homelessness in communities across the country. Jimmy plays the Turncoat Don video and details the mounting evidence that the American empire is steadily declining and that our days as a global superpower are numbered.