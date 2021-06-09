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SEX!, Drugs, The Jab and The Vatican!
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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74 views • June 09, 2021
More "Virtue" bs from the Federal Govt in regards to the 2nd Covid Shot(Jab), More Racial divide promoted by The Federal Leadership in Light of the tragedy in London ,ON and updates on the 215 Human remains found in Kamloops.

#215,#TruthandReconcilaition,#Liberty



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SOURCES:

215 Remains Update, From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/06/04/kamloops-discovery-not-a-mass-grave-says-tk%cc%93emlups-te-secwepemc-chief/?fbclid=IwAR0duEePQbz2hfJfrtGO_gKS-X-GZfzH_0kSMMq9pVanAL_XlGCOqgUGVTE

Media Frenzy on the "Hate" motivated attack: https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/06/07/police-say-killing-of-muslim-family-in-london-ont-was-planned-premeditated-act-motivated-by-hate.html

More from CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/07/americas/canada-london-anti-islamic-attack/index.html

From CTV: https://london.ctvnews.ca/police-say-driver-intentionally-crashed-into-muslim-family-in-london-ont-killing-4-1.5458887

From The Star: https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/06/07/police-say-killing-of-muslim-family-in-london-ont-was-planned-premeditated-act-motivated-by-hate.html

From London Free Press: https://lfpress.com/news/local-news/hate-attacks-police-remain-at-accused-mass-killers-downtown-london-home

Jagmeet Singh's Virtue: https://thepostmillennial.com/jagmeet-singh-speaks-out-on-london-ontario-killing-of-muslim-family/

Justin Trudeau's Stance: https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?binId=1.810401



* If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥

Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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