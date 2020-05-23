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The Disapproving Gaze
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11 views • May 23, 2020
This is a video I did back in 2016 that I retrieved and then edited because I didn't like the sound of the original version that I had done. So here we have it, The Disapproving Gaze II
This is another upload from the series of videos that I made back in 2016. So the events in question happened 4 years ago. Lessons still apply though
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https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
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https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
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https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
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https://twitter.com/pill_nation
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
This is another upload from the series of videos that I made back in 2016. So the events in question happened 4 years ago. Lessons still apply though
Referred Videos
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/turd-flinging-monkey-enemies-of-man-5-mirror_4fRmpiF4jJGXA8s.html
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/turd-flinging-monkey-the-zen-of-zero-fucks-given-complete-series-mirror_qLvQvEfOSPiXcpJ.html
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
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