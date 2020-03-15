© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Paperclip-What is it?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • March 15, 2020
Operation paperclip, also known as project paperclip, was an operation by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA) carried out by the special agency of Army CIC during the terminus and aftermath of World War II. The United States and its allies started the operation with the aim of finding and preserving German weapons, including chemical and biological agents.
However, the American scientific intelligence officers realized that the weapons themselves were not sufficient. They decided that the US also had to bring all the Nazi scientists into the United States. Therefore, they launched a mission to recruit Nazi chemists, physicists, and doctors, who went ahead to design the rockets that took the man to the moon.
However, the American scientific intelligence officers realized that the weapons themselves were not sufficient. They decided that the US also had to bring all the Nazi scientists into the United States. Therefore, they launched a mission to recruit Nazi chemists, physicists, and doctors, who went ahead to design the rockets that took the man to the moon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.